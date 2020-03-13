LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- An LMPD officer is in the hospital following a shooting that killed one suspect. A second suspect was taken into custody at the scene.
Officers were at a home on Springfield Drive for a narcotics investigation around 1:00 a.m. Friday morning, according to Assistant Police Chief Josh Judah. Springfield Drive is off St. Andrews Church Road and near Doss High School.
As officers were arriving at the home, the suspects shot at the officers, according to Judah. One officer was shot and taken to University of Louisville hospital. One suspect was shot and killed. A second suspect was arrested at the scene, Judah said.
The officer is said to have non-life threatening injuries.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.