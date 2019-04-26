LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man and a woman are in serious condition after they were shot in the Shawnee neighborhood late Friday afternoon.
The shooting happened in the 3200 block of Larkwood Avenue, off West Muhammad Ali Boulevard, around 4:30 p.m., according to LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.
Officers found the man and woman with gunshot wounds at the scene. Both were transported to University Hospital in serious condition.
There have been no arrests in the case. LMPD's Major Crimes Unit is continuing the investigation. Officers will canvass the area for witnesses.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 547-LMPD (5673).
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
