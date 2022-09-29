LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after reports of an infant assaulted at an east Louisville daycare.
The investigation stems from a complaint that a worker was caught on camera dropping and hitting a baby at Vanguard Academy.
Leaders at the daycare sent a vaguely-worded email to parents on Thursday, saying they had reported an apparent incident on Wednesday to Child Protective Services and the Louisville Metro Police Department.
The email ended with "We are truly saddened this has happened at our center as our top priority is keeping your children safe."
Vanguard Academy cares for children from newborns through elementary school at is campus in Norton Commons.
The childcare center did not return WDRB News' request for comment. When asked whether there had been any charges or arrests in the case, an LMPD spokesperson would only say it is an active and open investigation.
