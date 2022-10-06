LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died after he was hit and killed by a hit-and-run driver on W. Broadway Thursday morning.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell says around 2 a.m. officers responded to a report of a person down in the roadway in the 3400 block of W. Broadway. That's where Mitchell says they found the man who had been "struck by an eastbound passenger vehicle."
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver and the vehicle left the scene. A description of the vehicle isn't available at this time.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the crime tip line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the LMPD online crime tip portal.
