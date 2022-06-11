LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead after a shooting in the Bashford Manor neighborhood.
LMPD Major Mindy Vance says officers the victim at a complex on Paragon Court.
Vance says he was shot several times and died at the scene.
LMPD says it has no suspects right now.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 502-574-LMPD. All calls are anonymous. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at the LMPD crime tip portal HERE.
