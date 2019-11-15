LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Members of three Louisville Metro Police divisions will need to re-apply for positions in newly formed units as part of a reorganization to withstand budget restrictions and anticipated retirements across the department.
In a memo from Mayor Greg Fischer and Chief Steve Conrad dated Nov. 15 obtained by WDRB News, members of the Community Services Division, Narcotics Division and 9th Mobile Division were informed their units will be consolidated into new or existing divisions.
Conrad said back in October, when the general plan was announced, that the cuts the "first of many difficult decisions."
The Community Services Division will be rolled into the Special Operations Division, and the Narcotics and 9th Mobile divisions will be consolidated into the new Criminal Interdiction Division, the latter of which will be under the command of Maj. Kim Burbrink.
Members of all three divisions will be "eligible to apply for any position, of the same rank." The memo says the reorganization will take effect Dec. 1.
The Special Operations Division will consist of one major, five lieutenants, 14 sergeants and 46 officers. It will be made up of the following units:
- Administrative Unit
- Special Events Unit
- Traffic Unit
- SWAT Unit
- Canine Unit
- Mounted Patrol Unit
- Air Patrol Unit
- River Patrol Unit
The new Criminal Interdiction Division will consist of one major, five lieutenants, 13 sergeants and 55 detectives. It will be made up of the following units:
- Narcotics Unit
- Focused Intelligence Unit
- Violent Crime Unit
- Administrative Unit
The memo goes on to say that when all the vacancies have been filled via current personnel applying for the new positions, all members who weren't selected for a unit in the new divisions will be moved to a vacant position in the Patrol Bureau.
This story will be updated.
