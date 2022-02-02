LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With incoming winter weather, car crashes are to be expected. But if a driver isn't injured and the road isn't blocked, Louisville Metro Police won't respond.
The department is asking drivers to exchange information with one another if multiple vehicles are involved.
Police also suggest submitting a report for any non-injury accident on the LMPD website, here.
Family Select Insurance said drivers should take as many pictures as possible at the scene. That includes photos of the damage and the license plate of the other car.
When it comes to a single-car crash, drivers should talk to their insurance agents before reporting an accident.
"Lets say you have a thousand dollar deductible and you call it in, and then you find out the repairs are only $800," Kelly Turton, president of Family Select Insurance, said. "Well, now they have a record of that accident, and it's going to stay there for five years, and you're not going to get anything for it because it's under your deductible for the car."
Turton said police reports on non-injury crashes help make everything more cut-and-dry, but there are ways to work around not having one.
