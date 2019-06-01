LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD says the low barrier shelter inside Wayside Christian Mission isn't safe.
The department says over a thousand runs have been made to Wayside so far this year.
Major Andy McClinton says that's the most runs to any location in the city, possibly even the state.
He says officers are being called to the homeless shelter six to eight times per day.
Concerns surrounding the shelter were raised during a Metro Council budget hearing on Thursday.
"The need to hire off-duty sworn police officers to be there," McClinton said. "They need to hire two. It is not a safe environment for my officers. It's not safe for their staff, and frankly it's not safe for the people that are there."
LMPD is also asking Wayside to install better lighting and fencing around the building.
WDRB called the mission for comment, but have yet to hear back.
