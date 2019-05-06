LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD is on the lookout for a man they say robbed a local grocery store with a gun.
Police released the surveillance video below from the Shady Park Key Market in the 9400 block of Smyrna Parkway on social media Monday.
They say the market was robbed Thursday morning just before noon.
The suspect is described as a white man, standing between 5-feet-8-inches and 5-feet-10-inches tall with a medium build. Police say he is believed to be between 18 and 25 years old, and got away with money from the store.
Anyone with information on the robbery suspect is asked to call LMPD's Crime Tip Hotline, where you can remain anonymous, at 574-LMPD (5673).
