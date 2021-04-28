LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, who was shot by Kenneth Walker during the raid on Breonna Taylor's apartment that led to her death, will retire next month.
An LMPD source confirmed the retirement to WDRB News, adding that it will take effect May 31.
Mattingly was shot in the leg during the raid on March 13, 2020, by Walker, who was Taylor’s boyfriend. He said he feared an intruder was breaking into the apartment and fired a single shot when officers used a battering ram to break down the door. Officers had a no-knock search warrant and were not required to identify themselves before executing the search warrant, although they say they did.
Mattingly and two other officers combined to return 32 shots. Taylor, a Black woman, was hit six times and died in her hallway.
LMPD Chief Erika Shields reprimanded Mattingly after she took office for an email he sent that was critical of department leadership. In his email, Mattingly also criticized the Mayor Greg Fischer, Chief of Public Safety Amy Hess and former LMPD Chief Steve Conrad, saying they "failed all of us in epic proportions for their own gain and to cover their asses."
"It’s sad how the good guys are demonized, and criminals are canonized," Mattingly wrote in the email, which was obtained by WDRB News.
Shields found Mattingly in violation of the department’s policy for email usage. Mattingly received a letter of reprimand on March 29. It said he sent an email to all sworn officers "that did not serve any business purpose."
Mattingly was reassigned to the property room.
