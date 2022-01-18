LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several UPS employees are accused of stealing shipments of jewelry worth nearly $12,000 -- and police believe when the investigation is done, the total theft may far exceed that.
According to court documents, investigators determined that seven employees were working together to steal Swarovski jewelry during their shifts. Police say some would conceal the jewelry while others made sure to block the view of other employees and dispose of the empty boxes to avoid detection.
The thefts were recorded on surveillance video, according to police.
Police say the value of the stolen jewelry is $11,805.00, but the actual total "is expected to exceed far beyond that."
The following people have been arrested in the case:
Aleman Napoles, 49
Jose Lavin Torres, 44
Adianez Herrera, 49
Leonel Ruiz Pavo, 31
Yanelis Castro, 39
Esther Gonzales, 31
Alixbex Galvon Herrera, 45
They're all charged with engaging in organized crime. Herrera also faces a charge of tampering with physical evidence after police say she tried to toss a piece of jewelry as she was being escorted from the property by a UPS employee.
They are scheduled to appear in arraignment court Tuesday morning.
