LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD's River Patrol is gearing up for busy season with the summer months quickly approaching. First on the calendar was Thunder Over Louisville, next up is Memorial Day weekend.
"Obviously, it's a big weekend for a lot of people to get out on the water," Officer Chad Crick said.
Crick has been part of the River Patrol more than a decade. He started his career with LMPD as a patrol officer on the streets before switching over to the water.
"(River Patrol) acts as a support unit. That's what our job is," he said. "So, we have to be there to support patrol, and that's what we do."
The River Patrol is made up of just one sergeant and four officers, and they're responsible for patrolling nearly 40 miles of the Ohio River.
"To be able to mix your job and mix your passion out on the water is just a fun time to patrol the water and help people out each and every day," River Patrol Sgt. Trever Blakley said.
The River Patrol focuses largely on education and safety while on the water. The team responds to a multitude of calls, anything from kayakers in need of assistance to boaters with boats of out gas to people in distress near or in the water.
Many people on the full-time River Patrol are also part of LMPD's part-time dive team. Blakley said there are about 15 people currently on the dive team, which focuses on recoveries.
"We've been sent to other counties to help look for individuals that might have been missing in lakes or ponds," Blakley said. "We're one of the premier dive teams around and we get utilized quite often in many different areas."
Crick, a member of the dive team, said he's been working in that role more than two decades.
"I've always had a love for the water," he said. "I've always had a respect for the water and I've been a SCUBA diver for over 25 years now."
With a respect for the water comes caution as well. With boating season ramping up, those on River Patrol are urging people to follow the rules, get regular maintenance checks on boats and wear lifejackets on the water.
"The river can be very dangerous," Blakley said. "It can change at any moment. You could come out here, and the water is calm and just laid down. And within a few hours — if a storm comes up — the wind can create havoc on the river."
If you're out on the water and run into an emergency and need to reach the River Patrol, call 911.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.