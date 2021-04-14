LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local businessman Craig Greenberg has announced that he's running for Louisville Mayor.
He's the former CEO of 21c Museum Hotels and is currently a co-owner of Ohio Valley Wrestling. The Louisville Democrat said in a release that he wants to restore trust in the city's police force and its leadership through reforms and greater accountability.
"Over the last few years, it's taken tragedy to shine a bright light on many of our city's long-standing problems," said Greenberg in the release. "Now is the time to build a Louisville that works for everyone. Together, we'll build a Louisville that provides opportunity to every child and that treats every resident and neighborhood with the respect they deserve."
Greenburg said he would create good-paying jobs in Louisville by focusing on growing local businesses and supporting entrepreneurs. He also wants to address the city's affordable housing crisis by building 15,000 new affordable housing units.
He also wants to create the Louisville Department to help strengthen and enhance coordination among Louisville's pre-K to college educational institutions.
Greenburg also vows to push for a two-term limit for all future mayors. Other people also running in the Louisville mayoral race include David James, Tim Findley, Shameka Parrish-Wright and Anthony Oxendine. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer's term in office ends Jan. 2023.
