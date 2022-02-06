LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pandemic hobby for one college student has turned into a small business and recently grown into something even bigger — potentially, involving the upcoming Super Bowl.
Devin Young, a Cincinnati Bengals fan, has taken his artwork to the next step. Young uses shoes and cleats as his canvas, turning them into wearable pieces of art with custom designs. He said the hobby really picked up during the pandemic and now he's even created some designs for NFL players on the Bengals team.
"It has definitely come a long way from painting on some of my old shoes," said Young.
Young says he's worked on footwear for running back Trayveon Williams and offensive lineman Quinton Spain, two members of the AFC Championship team.
Young now has hopes of seeing his designs on the field come Super Bowl Sunday.
"Quinton Spain was the first guy I was able to do cleats for," said Young.
Young said he's worked on multiple pairs for Spain, who's the Bengals' starting left guard, that have been worn in recent games.
"I was able to make him a pair of shoes he wore to the stadium. Right before their playoff game with the Raiders, I was able to make him two pairs that he's actually worn in the playoff games. I'm hoping — fingers crossed — I can get another pair done just in time for the Super Bowl. (I'm) just waiting to hear back from him. (I'm) just excited to see my cleats on the field every time," said Young.
He says he uses leather shoe paint, airbrush techniques and custom stencils to create the designs.
"(I) definitely did not think when the season started I'd be doing cleats for maybe some guys in the Super Bowl so it's been pretty cool," he said.
Young doesn't have a website, instead he takes orders through his social media accounts.
Anyone interested in reaching out can find Young on Twitter at @devin_young21 or on Instagram at @dsheatcustoms.
Young, who graduated from South Oldham High School in 2018, is a student athlete at Mount St. Joseph University in Cincinnati. He's the leading scorer and rebounder on the men's basketball team, averaging 14.6 points and 7.5 rebounds as a 6-foot-6 forward.
