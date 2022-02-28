LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local health officials are reminding patients to continue to get cancer screenings, something many people have pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic, doctors said.
According to the American Cancer Society, breast, lung, prostate and colon cancer are the most common cancers in Kentucky.
Local doctors said they're finding cancer cases are much more aggressive because people couldn't detect their cancer in its early stages.
"One of the best things you can do in life is to make sure that you detect cancer early," said Dr. Jason Chesney with UofL Health. "It's not 100% preventable, but dying of cancer is 100% preventable as long as you go through screening at the appropriate time."
Chesney said Kentucky has the highest rate of cancer-related deaths in the country. To lower the rate, he recommends people contact their primary care provider for regular cancer screenings.
The American Cancer Society estimates more than 30,000 new cancer cases will be found this year, while more than 9,700 Kentuckians will die from cancer-related causes in 2022.
