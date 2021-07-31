LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville area Hispanic organization held an event to promote networking among local entrepreneurs.
The Redez Gala brought dozens of people together at the Conrad-Caldwell House Museum on Saint James Court in Old Louisville.
Redez, a Louisville based organization, wanted to give entrepreneurs, small business owners, local artists and organizations an opportunity to network with each other in a semi-formal event.
Organizers hope that meeting the right person can help entrepreneurs a chance to take their venture to the next level.
"That people rely on Redez as their network, that they know they have a network here where they can come and find local businesses that's going to help them," Sara Palomino, Redez social media manager, said. "Whether it's for their business, subcontracting services, or whether they need to find a job."
Redez plans to host more events in the future.
