LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local real estate business is hosting a food drive to benefit Feed the West, an initiative that provides groceries to families in Louisville's west end.
From July 19-26, people can drop off non-perishable grocery items at Kentucky Select Properties' office, 1757 Frankfort Ave., or any of the firm's open house events.
Those who wish to leave items at an open house event should drop off items on front porches, driveways or sidewalks in accordance with social distancing, the real estate firm said in a news release. To find a list of upcoming open houses, click here.
Volunteers will also pick up items from people's homes. Anyone interested in the pick-up option should call 502-240-9334.
Direct monetary donations to Feed the West can be made via Venmo using the handle $ChangeTodayChangeTmw with "#FeedTheWest" in the memo line.
The city considers west Louisville a "food desert," due to a lack of grocery stores and other markets that sell fresh meat and produce.
