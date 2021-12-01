LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four new bills signed into law by President Joe Biden on Tuesday mark big steps forward for veterans around the country.
Jeremy Harrell founded the Veteran's Club in 2017. The Shelbyville-based organization helps provide connection, healing, recovery and housing for veterans.
Harrell said the new laws are a great first step toward furthering support of those who defended our country.
"Some people have the thought that veterans get a lot of support, but that's not exactly true. They get a lot of yellow ribbons, things like that but actual on the ground support where it matters, doesn't always come through," he said.
The Protecting Moms Who Served Act will allocate $15 million towards maternity care programs and classes at VA facilities. The programs will include things like breastfeeding support, nutrition counseling and childbirth classes.
"This is a big win for women warriors," said Harrell. "I know predominantly they're the most underserved veterans and we push really hard to make sure they're recognized just like everyone else. I think we're long overdue for different agencies, especially in the health care field, to have this military culture training."
Harrell said often times, female veterans seeking aid through the Veteran's Club aren't as quick to talk about their military experience compared to their male peers.
"Very rarely do they go, 'Oh yeah, I was in Iraq or I was in Afghanistan,' and we have to overhaul that culture and let them know they're very much loved and cared for," he said.
The Colonel John M. McHugh Tuition Fairness for Survivors Act aims at reducing the cost of out-of-state higher education for dependents and spouses of servicemembers who have died in the line of duty.
It will allow family members of servicemembers to qualify for in-state tuition rates when attending out-of-state schools.
"This is huge. I feel like it's the least we can do for those who have given their life for their country, and now their family is here," said Harrell.
The third law is called the Hire Veteran Health Heroes Act. It will require the VA to create a program aimed at recruiting medical personnel, who are within one year of completing their military service, to work in federal healthcare departments.
Harrell said having more veterans at places like the VA will help other veterans feel more comfortable when seeking treatment.
"It's just nice to know they understand the verbiage, they understand the reservations and they understand how to treat stubborn veterans because our mentality is, 'We're good, We're okay,' but most of the time we're not," he said.
The fourth law backed, by U.S. Sen. Reverend Raphael Warnock of Georgia, will require the Government Accountability Office to study racial and ethnic disparities regarding access to benefits and disability claims.
When asked about the new legislation signed into law, officials with the Robley Rex VA Medical Center sent the following statement to WDRB News:
“The bills signed into law yesterday will go a long way to fulfill the Veterans Affairs’ mission to provide for our nation’s heroes. From new maternity care and job training programs, enhanced education benefits for children and spouses of fallen service members, and addressing disparities associated with race and ethnicity in VA benefits and disability ratings, yesterday’s actions will benefit the 45,000 Veterans in Kentuckiana.”
Harrell said he is pleased with the new laws and hopes more legislation will follow to further support the veteran community.
"I still think there's a lot of work to do but it's not something that can happen very quickly. There's some things on the mental health side we need to pay more attention to," he said. "We need to put more resources toward veterans' suicide."
