LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Residents of Shelby Park welcomed a new neighbor this weekend. After years of planning and construction, the Logan Street Market officially opened its doors.
"It's finally happened," said the building's owner, Mike Safai. "There's just like people everywhere, and I am going, 'Oh, my gosh, this is what it's supposed to look like!'"
Safai wanted to rent out the warehouse initially, but after spending more and more time inside he knew it would be better as a mixed-use space.
"All of a sudden I was like, 'This would be a great place for the market,'" he said. "That is where it started, and that was two years ago."
Construction hiccups caused the project to be delayed by a year, but Safai's dream became a reality Saturday as the 63,000-square-foot market welcomed hundreds of people, many of who also attended the soft opening earlier in the week. More than 30 independent vendors selling crafts, food, beer and produce now call the former warehouse home.
Logan Street Market will hold a title of EDC, an Entertainment Destination Center. The only other one in the area is Fourth Street Live!. Chip Rogalinski, the president of the Shelby Park Neighborhood Association, said the location is a perfect fit for the market.
"Whether it is southern brisket to a New York style Jewish deli to gifts made here locally, it will be a destination spot for the city of Louisville," said Rogalinski, who also praised the impact the market will have on the surrounding community.
"There is a food desert in here, so it brings food in here," he added. "It's going to bring 200 jobs in this neighborhood and is also going to make the neighborhood a destination."
Fourth District Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith read a proclamation and was thrilled about the market's opening, saying it was "the result of vision and dreams."
An outside farmers market will be held at Logan Street Market on Wednesdays and Sundays, and the venue will be used for musical acts and shows as well. Additional event space inside the market will be used for artists, pop-up shops and a private meeting space.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.