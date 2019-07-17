LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Vendors have started moving in to a new 60,000-square-foot food, beverage and entertainment venue in Shelby Park.
The Logan Street Market is still under construction, but the farmers market is open for business two days a week.
"We're looking to position ourselves as Louisville's top food and beverage destination," said Sarah Height, marketing director of Logan Street Market.
Alexander Chack, one of the vendors moving into a new space next week, owns Cold Smoke Bagels, which he calls an "eastern European style bagel shop."
"[We're] finishing up construction, working out all the little details," Chack said.
The excitement is building, because in addition to move-in day, the grand opening is just around the corner.
"As soon as I get things into place, I'm ready to go," Chack said.
When it opens for business next month, the Logan Street Market will include food, beverage and retail vendors.
"Anything that has to do with food and beverage, we've got it in here," Height said.
"Welcome to Louisville. We're glad you're here," Metro Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith said Wednesday as she greeted vendors. "I wanted to see for myself how much construction was done."
Inside, there's still a lot of work to do, but outside, the building is the length of a city block and ready for business.
"It may not look like it, but on any Sunday or Wednesday, you can come to our open air farmers market and buy just about anything you're looking for," Sexton Smith said.
On Tuesday, a Metro Council Committee approved a request to designate the venue an Entertainment Destination Center.
"What that does for us [is] we can have an independent wine bar, for example, and a regular bar with a brewery here, co-mingling at the same time," Height said.
Height said more vendors will move in next week.
"We're getting them in here as fast as we can," she said.
The vendors are looking forward to seeing customers, but this week is about getting to know the business next door.
"It's great to know who our neighbors are going to be, and these are opportunities for collaboration and opportunities to meet and do things together," Chack said.
The Logan Street Market will include about 30 vendors. There will also be room for temporary businesses.
"We are doing those as sort of a day-rates, which we love, because it brings excitement in every few days, and it also acts as a business incubator if people want to come in and try out a new concept," Height said.
The grand opening is scheduled to happened in early August.
