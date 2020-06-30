LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville police confiscated long guns from two men atop a downtown hotel parking garage late Sunday night, a department spokesman confirmed Tuesday.
The SWAT team found the men, both wearing camouflage and face paint, around 11 p.m. after the Louisville Metro Police air unit observed them on the garage, according to the police account. The men’s guns, one of which had a bipod attached, were taken because they could not immediately prove ownership, police said.
The men were not charged because no crime was committed. It is legal to openly carry a firearm in public in Kentucky.
Two men wearing camo with long guns were spotted by the @LMPD air unit on top of a downtown parking garage just before 11 pm Sunday. SWAT found the men but didn't charge them because this is not a crime. Their guns were taken until they can prove ownership. pic.twitter.com/euH2ZoASpL— Jason Riley (@JasonRileyWDRB) June 30, 2020
Police have not identified the garage where the men were. People were continuing to protest in and around Jefferson Square Park on Sunday night in response to the shooting death of Breonna Taylor in March.
LMPD said the men were asked by SWAT members to leave the garage, which they did.
