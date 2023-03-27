NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- If it involves a ball, Jim Shannon knows how to teach it.
"I think to be a good coach, you've got to be a good teacher," he said.
Students may call him their PE teacher, but to New Albany and its high school, he will always be more.
Shannon is a basketball coach with 616 wins, the man who led New Albany to a state championship in 2016, and showed players the path to the NCAA tournament and NBA.
Every great coach's game clock ticks down to zero, and after 25 years that time has come for Shannon. He's retiring from the game he loves.
"I just thought it was time that maybe I spend a little more time with my family," Shannon said. "I thought maybe I need to spend a little bit more time in church."
His point guard remembers when the coach told the team.
"I was sad," said point guard Jordan Treat. "He's been there for me all through elementary, middle school, and then here (high school)."
As you can tell, there are times Shannon has been more like a father.
"Off the court, he teaches us how to be a real man," said Treat. "He's there for us, when we need him."
The highlight reel the coach walks away with is long, but you might be surprised to hear the state title win wouldn't be first.
"The years my son was up here playing for me were probably first," Shannon said.
His career is unmatched in New Albany.
"I think that his legacy will be here forever," said Treat.
Forever is a long time though, and basketball greats do have trouble committing to that. Michael Jordan retired three times. So Shannon will just say for now.
"Who knows?" he said. "I may not shut the door on it."
Shannon will be staying on as a teacher at New Albany High School.
