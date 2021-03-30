LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman who has spent decades protecting the citizens of Jefferson County made history as she retired Tuesday.
Gayle Noel is the longest serving deputy sheriff in Jefferson County with 43 years of service under five different sheriffs.
She started in 1978 and spent the first 23 years doing things like serving warrants and eviction notices and even taking kids shopping at Christmas.
Then for the last 20 years, she's been working at the courthouse.
Noel said the motivation behind her work is really simple.
"The people," she said. "Helping people. I love to help people. Helped people when I was out on the street. Helped people over here in the courts."
Noel said she now plans to spend more time with her daughter and three grandchildren.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.