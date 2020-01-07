LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's professional soccer club is responding to vocal fans who say they don't like the team's new logo.
A news release from Louisville City FC says the team will launch the new season in a few months with its old logo with the traditional crest.
"While the club will continue listening and collaborating with its supporters, Louisville City will move into Lynn Family Stadium wearing its traditional crest for the 2020 season," the news release stated.
"We are very appreciative of the time and effort our fans put into sending us their suggestions for the new crest," said Louisville City President Brad Estes, in a statement. "We collected hundreds of responses and we are encouraged by our supporters' passion for this project. Together, we found several designs that we genuinely liked, but we want to make sure we are devoting the proper time and resources that this process requires."
The team says the announcement should not be seen as an "end to the process" of developing a new logo. Plans to create a new logo are still moving ahead, as the team has enlisted the help of "a world-recognized branding expert" to join in the effort.
"The good news is we have a traditional crest that represents so much success, three Eastern Conference titles and a pair of USL Championship titles," said Estes, in a statement. "We will be proud to wear our traditional crest in our new home."
The team faced backlash from fans in December when it released its new logo.
Louisville City FC's opening game is scheduled for April 11 when the team faces off against Birmingham Legion FC in a nationally televised game. It will be the first game at the team's new Lynn Family Stadium.
