LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City Football Club is ready for its first game at its new stadium.
In a release, the team says it will open the 2020 season at Lynn Family Stadium against Birmingham Legion on Saturday, April 11 in a nationally televised game.
"I know I am going to get chills, goosebumps, as we enter the stadium for the first time that night," says head coach John Hackworth in the release. "My priority that day will be to beat Birmingham, but, at the same time, I think everyone associated with the club will need to take a moment to breathe it all in because I think that moment is going to be magical."
The home opener is expected to sell out. The stadium seats 11,700 and has a capacity for 14,000. Season ticket holders have already sold out 11 sections.
The time of LouCity's April 11 home opener will be determined at a later date by ESPN's TV schedule.
"Words can't express how excited we are to open our own stadium built specifically to host championship soccer," Louisville City President Brad Estes says in the release.
Monday's announcement of Louisville City's home opener on April 11 coincides with the USL Championship's announcement of all 35 home openers for the league's 10th anniversary season. The league will open with a pair of games on March 6 before LouCity takes on North Carolina FC on March 7 in North Carolina's home opener. LouCity takes on the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC in their home opener on March 21.
A limited number of single-game tickets will go on sale for the home opener in February, but only season ticketholders are guaranteed seats for the first game. To find out more, call (502) LOU-CITY or go to www.LouCity.com.
