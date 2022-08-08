LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LouCity FC wants to "Fill the Fam" on Saturday, Aug. 13.
Only a few hundred tickets remain for the match against the Tampa Bay Rowdies at Lynn Family Stadium, and the boys in purple have a lot on the line.
LouCity is just one point ahead of Tampa in the USL Eastern Conference standings and would like to avenge losses to Tampa in the conference finals the last two seasons.
"It certainly is a big game," LouCity head coach Danny Cruz said. "It's no secret. The last couple of years in the final, we certainly remember those feelings. We talk about it as a group. But this is a massive opportunity here at home in front of a packed house. We couldn't be more excited. The players are gonna be ready."
LouCity will debut their third kit in all black Saturday, and fans are encouraged to wear black as well.
The match starts at 7:30 p.m., and a firework show will be held afterward.
