LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's two professional soccer teams celebrated the end of summer with a party in downtown on Sunday afternoon.
Louisville City FC and Racing Louisville FC held an End of Summer Block Party at Aloft Hotel on Whiskey Row. There were games, food and players signed autographs.
Suzanne Burger has been a fan for years and has even brought the team cookies at games.
"I make them for the ticketing people and I was like 'I might as well make them for the team too' and the guys love them," Burger said. "About once a month I spend six hours in the kitchen making cookies for everybody."
Evan Alvarez, the event's co-organizer, hopes the block party brings more fans out to matches.
"We always want more fans, we want that atmosphere to be jumping at the stadium, playoffs are starting soon and Racing is making a playoff push," Alvarez said. "LouCity could be in the playoffs, high-seed right now so come out and support the team."
The event also collected school supplies to be donated to various local charities.
