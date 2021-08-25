LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is ready to help people who've fallen behind on water and sewer bills.
In a release, Mayor Greg Fischer says the city is adding $2.5 million to its COVID-19 Utility Relief program.
The outstanding balance for Louisville Water or Louisville MSD bills must come from an active account between March 16, 2020, through June 30, 2021. Customers will need to show a financial hardship because of the pandemic.
Qualifying customers can get a one-time credit of up to $1,000 on their water or sewer bills.
Funding for the program comes from the Louisville's first round of spending of its federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) dollars, which were targeted at urgent needs.
The application process Metro COVID-19 Relief Louisville Water Company/MSD Assistance is as follows:
Eligibility:
- Have a residential account in Jefferson County
- Have a past-due balance sometime between March 16, 2020 - June 30, 2021
- Identify a COVID-19 based financial hardship
- There is no income requirement to receive the credit; customers will respond to a series of prompts to verify their eligibility.
How to apply:
- Apply online using the self-service portal at https://louisvillewater.com/CovidFunds
- Customers without computer access can visit local Community Ministries. To locate the community ministry nearest you, visit www.louisvilleministries.org or call Metro United Way's 211.
Customers who fell behind on water and sewer bills haven't faced cut of service since the pandemic began in March 2020. By June 2020, more than 18,000 customers had outstanding balances. At least 70% of those customers had never been late or missed a payment.
Louisville Water distributed Louisville Metro's initial $4 million in COVID Relief in early 2021 to 11,765 residential customers through the relief portal. The city also assisted more than 11,400 LG&E customers with outstanding balances with $6 million in utility assistance. Funding for these programs was through general fund dollars freed up by Federal CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, & Economic Security).
As of Aug. 1, 2021, there were 12,000 Louisville Water and MSD customers behind on their payments. The utilities are slowly beginning to disconnect service for customers who do not pay and do not reach out to the utility for assistance.
Louisville Water is reminding customers with an outstanding balance, to take advantage of the Drops of Kindness Program, which offers flexible, no-interest payment plans and additional help from community agencies through the Louisville Water Foundation.
The Louisville Water/MSD assistance is in addition to $2.5 million announced in July to help customers who have fallen behind on LG&E bills due to a COVID-19 financial impact. For eligibility and to schedule an appointment for help with an LG&E bill, call 502-977-6636 or visit online at LGEHelp.itfrontdesk.com. The toll-free service is currently open and is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
For more information on both programs, residents can click here, call Metro United Way's help referral service at 211, or Metro311 by dialing 311 or (502) 574-5000 or email metro.311@louisvilleky.gov.
