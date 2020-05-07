LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport now offers a way to get help while social distancing.
Travelers can stop at a new virtual information booth in the terminal. Instead of a person behind the information desk, there's a monitor.
Travelers can chat live with volunteer airport ambassadors to answer questions about flights, transportation and tourism.
The airport said this virtual information desk helps cut down on in-person contact.
Other COVID-19 precautions are also in place at the airport, including Plexiglas shields and hand sanitizer stations.
