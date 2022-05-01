LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Ale Trail is bringing back Louisville Beer Appreciation Day for its second year.
Last year, Louisville Ale Trail started the new tradition on May 2, aka 502 day, to help Louisvillians and visitors alike celebrate the craft brewery scene in town.
“We want Louisville Beer Appreciation Day to showcase Louisville’s expanding beer scene to visitors coming in for Derby Week,” Louisville Ale Trail co-founder David Satterly said. “Since the beginning of 2020 alone, we’ve seen ten new taprooms open in Jefferson County."
Folks are encouraged to pour a pint and join a city-wide toast at 5:02 PM on Monday and share their experience on social media with the hashtag #Brew502.
Louisville Ale Trail said Monday also marks halfway to Louisville Beer Week so it's a fitting day to have a cold one.
Satterly said just like the Bourbon Trail Passport, there's a Louisville Beer passport to collect stamps at the 27 stops in the Louisville area.
“We have an impressively mighty brewing community that is on the move,” Jesse Valenciana, Against the Grain Brewery Marketing Director, said in a press release. “It’s great to have a day for us to simultaneously appreciate how much we’ve grown and toast to our future growth with the raising of a beer glass."
