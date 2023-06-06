LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Grants worth millions of dollars are going toward early childhood learning in Louisville.
On Tuesday, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg spoke at the southwest YMCA to announce $4.6 million from the American Rescue Plan dollars will be divided among eight organizations throughout the community.
The mayor's office provided a news release with a list of the local organizations receiving funds:
The National Center for Families Learning: $1,376,084 to partner with community organizations to host family-child playgroups to improve literacy and school readiness.
Metro United Way: Three grants, including $653,435 to expand access to developmental screening, $789,415 to build 12 natural playscapes, and $176,015 to prepare child educators and families for kindergarten.
YMCA of Greater Louisville: $420,969 to offer family-child school readiness, including outdoor play, community building and YMCA memberships.
The de Paul School: $319,440 to partner with Kentucky Refugee Ministries and Family Scholar House to provide evaluation and interventions for occupational speech therapy with training for parents.
Waterfront Development Corporation: $209,000 for signage and videos at Waterfront Park Playport to facilitate child learning and parent engagement.
Family and Children's Place: $256,331 to expand access to developmental screening for refugee and immigrant families.
Imagination Library of Louisville: $270,090 to ensure that all Louisville children, from birth to 5 years old, can receive free books each month.
Americana Community Center: $125,129 for generational programming for refugee parents and children up to 5 years old.
"Our kids who are born in Louisville regardless of their circumstances, have an opportunity to start their learning early -- Ideally at the age of three," Greenberg said.
The money is expected to help develop school readiness programs for kindergarten, providing books for kids, expanding access to developmental screening.
