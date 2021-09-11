LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Mary T. Meagher Aquatic Center closed in July for cleaning, repairs and to put in a new liner for the Olympic pool.

It's now expected to reopen Monday, Sept. 13, and Mayor Greg Fischer tweeted these pictures in advance:

The Mary T. Meagher Aquatic Center offers lap swim, water exercise and swimming lessons. There's also a weight room with Cybex, free weight and cardio equipment. 

