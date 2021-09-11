LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Mary T. Meagher Aquatic Center closed in July for cleaning, repairs and to put in a new liner for the Olympic pool.
It's now expected to reopen Monday, Sept. 13, and Mayor Greg Fischer tweeted these pictures in advance:
I appreciate the @loukyparks team for getting us a sneak peek at the improvements at Mary T. Meagher Aquatic Center & our Metro team for their hard work to get this great resource ready to reopen! pic.twitter.com/3Ycyja5ga2— Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) September 10, 2021
The Mary T. Meagher Aquatic Center offers lap swim, water exercise and swimming lessons. There's also a weight room with Cybex, free weight and cardio equipment.
