LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tell an emergency room nurse "thank you" today. Wednesday, Oct. 13, is National Emergency Nurse's Day.
The day recognizes the dedication of ER nurses across the nation.
Many times, ER nurses are the first line of defense for trauma patients, gunshot victims and others who need immediate medical care.
It's a tough job, but Beth Payne at University of Louisville Hospital said she enjoys helping others in a time of need.
"Whether they are coming through our trauma room, or they are just an old grandma and they don't know what's happening to them, being able to look them in the eye and say, 'We've got you. We are going to take care of you' and see that calm them a little bit," she said. "I think that is one of my favorite moments: when you can see that transition. And then being able to calm family members too. It's a crisis all the time."
It has been an especially tough year for nurses because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
