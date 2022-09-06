LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of local veterans will be the guests of honor in the nation's capital on Wednesday, and the public is invited to give them a hero's welcome when they return.
Eighty-two World War II, Vietnam and Korean war veterans will travel to Washington to visit the memorials dedicated to the wars in which they served.
The entire trip has been paid for at no cost to them, thanks to Honor Flight Bluegrass, which said the goal is to make the day one of the most memorable of a veteran's life.
Part of that day is the huge welcome home celebration planned at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport when they return Wednesday night.
They encourage people to gather outside security at 9:30 p.m. as the vets return.
WDRB will travel to Washington with the Honor Flight, and we'll have reports throughout the day.
