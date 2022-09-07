LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The red, white and blue waved high on Wednesday morning as Honor Flight Bluegrass prepared to give dozens of veterans the flight of a lifetime.
Eighty-two World War II, Vietnam and Korean war veterans lined a hallway at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport preparing to board a flight to Washington D.C., where they would get the chance to visit the war memorials.
Very excited to bring you along @HonorFlightBG today! We are getting ready to board the plane to DC where 82 WWII, Vietnam, and Korean veterans will have the chance to visit the various war memorials. Follow along with @WDRBNews all day! pic.twitter.com/0EKS4W8tD2— Katrina Nickell WDRB (@knickelltv) September 7, 2022
As they waited, members of The Ladies of Liberty, an all-female singing group, sang "God Bless America." Many of them sang along in the hallway, decorated in red, white and blue.
The veterans, many of whom were elderly and in wheelchairs, were escorted to the boarding gate beneath a canopy of American flags held up by Honor Flight Bluegrass volunteers.
Patriotism draped from the interior of the aircraft, with American flags and red, white and blue stars hanging from the ceiling and the baggage compartments.
The flight was packed with veterans and volunteers.
They arrived in Washington D.C. at about 9:30 a.m., to cheers of onlookers and a drumroll.
WDRB's Katrina Nickell is accompanying the veterans on their trip and will be reporting throughout the day.
The veterans are scheduled to return to Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport at 9:30 p.m. The public is invited to come to the airport and gather outside security to welcome the vets as they return.
This story will be updated.
