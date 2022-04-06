LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville-area volunteers assembled medical kits Wednesday for hospitals in Ukraine.
They sorted and packed surgical supplies at the SOS facility in Louisville. All of the supplies will be shipped to hospitals in war-torn Ukraine.
A total of about 100,000 donated medical items will head overseas.
Nidiia Lypova, a Ukrainian woman who now lives in Louisville, said the supplies will help people like her family members who are displaced right now.
"I'm going to volunteer today in here, which means that there will be other people in here helping us," she said. "Because I want people in Ukraine to know that they are not alone. And that actually helps them a lot."
The kits are expected to get the hospitals in about two weeks.
Wednesday's event was part of Louisville's Give A Day program.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.