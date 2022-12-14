LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby Festival has revealed the artist behind the official 2023 festival poster.
Artist and designer Liesl Long Chaintreuil is a Louisville native who attended duPont Manual High School's nationally recognized Visual Arts Magnet.
Chaintreuil is known for her colorful paint palette and unique technique of using layers of patterns and papers in her work. She specializes in creating vibrant Kentucky-themed art, and her works are available at several local art galleries and boutiques, as well as online.
Her work can also be found in TJ Maxx and HomeGoods stores across the country.
Chaintreuil's 2023 Kentucky Derby Festival poster will be unveiled on March 16 at the Mellwood Art Center during the Festival Unveiled event.
Tickets for the event are on sale now
