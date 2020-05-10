LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Like so many people, Louisville artist Damon Thompson lost his job when the coronavirus hit. So he decided to get to work and started transforming Louisville, one garage at a time.
In a time of darkness, Damon Thompson decided to focus on the light.
"When I lost my job I thought this would be a really good time to focus on portraits," he said as he worked on a mural of Maya Angelou recently.
The spray paint artist uses bold, beautiful colors to morph back allies and garages into works of art.
"Even when I think the colors I picked out are dull they're just formulated for vibrancy and radiance," he said.
When the coronavirus hit, like so many people, Thompson lost his day job. Instead of just waiting for what's next, the Louisville artist broke out his spray paint and got to work.
"Sort of the garage invasion has started since March 21st," he said.
He focuses on larger than life icons and Hollywood starlets that often cause people to pause and ponder.
"Sometimes the cops will pull up, slam on their brakes and go "it's looking good!'" said Thompson.
One of his most recent murals was in Rebecca Seavers neighborhood. She spent the morning watching as he created a masterpiece.
"You see it in the NuLu district. Come on, let's see it down here in the West End," said Seavers.
Thompson doesn't have a set price for the piece. It's pay what you can and his commissioned work can be found on both sides of the river.
"After I did the first two it dawned on me this is really bringing a lot of joy," he said.
As he does more murals, word spreads and more people decide they want a Damon Thompson original too. Has a waiting list that will keep him busy until July.
"I've got a list of 50. I put a cap on it. I thought I'll say yes to this fifty and then I'll say yes to some new projects," he said.
Thompson's work can be found on Instagram by searching "Damon Paints." While he's currently booked solid, he hopes to take more requests later this summer. He also learned he will be able to return to work at the end of May.
