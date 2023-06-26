LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville chapter of the Bail Project is shifting its strategy, the nonprofit organization announced on Monday.
The Bail Project provides free bail assistance to low-income along with helping people return to court and navigate voluntary supportive services while they wait for trial. According to a news release, the Louisville chapter will shift its strategy to an advocacy-first approach by focusing on changing laws, policies and programs that govern Kentucky's pretrial systems.
"Over the past five years of our work in Louisville, we have helped more than 4,200 low-income Kentuckians and amassed extensive, unparalleled evidence that most people return to court at high rates without the financial incentive of bail," David Gaspar, Chief Executive Officer of The Bail Project, said in a news release. "Armed with this evidence, The Bail Project now stands ready to make its case to state and local governments that cash bail is an unnecessary part of an effective pretrial system, and to collaborate in creating long-term solutions."
The Louisville branch will stop accepting referrals for bail assistance on July 10.
