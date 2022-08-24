LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Ballet opened its studio doors to guests Wednesday evening for the first time since 2019.
The Ballet hosted an open house to kick off the season. Guests got a sneak peek at the upcoming 71st season titled "Season of Transcendence."
The Louisville Ballet is proud to be one of the oldest ballet companies in the country, but it puts a lot of emphasis on the future.
"We're really focused on what it means to be a 21st century ballet company and what it means to look and feel like the community that we serve," Louisville Ballet Artistic Director Robert Curran said.
Single tickets for the fall shows went on sale this week. To purchase, click here.
The season officially begins when Coppelia opens on Oct. 6.
