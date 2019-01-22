Louisville barbershop offering free haircuts to federal employees

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville barbershop is offering federal employees free haircuts Wednesday.
The government has now been shut down for more than a month, and Woody's Barbershop is just another business trying to offer some relief.
The free haircuts can be redeemed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The shop manager said they all just just wanted to give back to federal workers and their children who may not be able to afford a haircut right now.
"We wanted to do something nice for the community, reach back and do something for the government employees," said Wayne Tressler, the manager of Woody's Barbershop. "A lot of them are still working and not getting paid, so we wanted to make sure we did something nice for them as well."
The invitation is also being extended to state workers. You must bring a valid ID with you to the haircut.
Both the Baxter Avenue and Westport Road locations are participating.
