LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville will start giving the COVID-19 vaccine to people 60 and over beginning March 1.
At a news conference Friday, Mayor Greg Fischer said vaccine providers will begin taking appointments for those 60 and over on Monday, March 1.
Those in the designated group can join Norton Healthcare's waitlist for appointments now. The LouVax operation at Broadbent Arena fills many of their appointments from that waitlist.
Louisville's Vaccine Distribution Task Force is coordinating with local medical providers. Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness associate medical director, Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage, says vaccinations for the 1b group and those 70 and over is nearly complete. Anyone in 1B who decides they want a shot later will have priority over other groups. She says those 60 and older make up a large group of people waiting to be vaccinated.
“We estimate there are approximately 100,000 individuals 60 and older in our community,” said Hartlage. “Vaccinating them next is the right thing to do because the majority of our hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19 have been in people 60 or older.”
The task force did say that with such a large group, many will likely remain on a waiting list for days or weeks depending on the allotted vaccine supplies. Hartlage said vaccinating those individuals would occur through March and April. There is no date now for when the other part of Tier 1C can begin making appointments.
"These groups are very important and we will seek to include them as quickly as we can based on supply," said Hartlage. "But we know from experience that the greatest burden of severe disease, hospitalization and death occurs in the group of adults over the age of 60. We expect that placing this emphasis will really save many lives."
Mayor Fischer says the city is getting closer to herd immunity and the day everyone can take off masks and “By taking the vaccine and with all of us working together at LouVax and throughout Louisville, we’re getting closer to herd immunity and to the day when we can take off our masks and hug our friends and parents and our kids and grandkids, and sit side-by-side at concerts, movies and ballgames,” he said.
Vaccine providers in Louisville decided how their appointments will be handled:
Family Health Centers, Park DuValle Community Health Center
Family Health Centers & Park DuValle Community Health Center will directly contact their patients, 60 years and older to schedule vaccine appointments.
Norton Healthcare
Registration is now open for vaccination appointments at four locations:
- Dixie Highway near the Watterson Expressway, in the retail center off Heaton Road next to Norton Immediate Care Center - Dixie
- Norton Brownsboro Hospital campus - Medical Plaza 2
- Republic Bank Foundation YMCA at 18th and Broadway
- St. Matthews at Dutchmans Lane and Breckinridge Lane, next to Pep Boys
Norton Healthcare has also launched a direct online link to register for the vaccine.
Those who are ages 60 and older can go to NortonHealthcare.com and click on Vaccine Eligibility in the red box.
Individuals will be asked to:
- Fill in birthdate
- Click Waitlist
- Enter contact information including an email address
When appointments are available, individuals will receive an email with a personalized scheduling link. From that link, they will be able to choose their preferred location and appointment time.
Baptist Health Louisville
Baptist Health Louisville has opened a drive-through vaccination clinic located in Parking Lot 3 at the corner of Breckenridge Lane and 4000 Kresge Way. It is the main parking lot on the right when entering the campus at Entrance 1 from Kresge Way. Normal operating hours are 8 a.m.- 6 p.m.
The drive-through vaccination clinic will replace the current vaccination site within the hospital’s Education Center. Vaccinations are by appointment only. Appointments can be made at www.scheduleyourvaccine.com
UofL Health
Registration will be available for drive-through vaccination appointments at three locations:
- Downtown - corner of Brook at Liberty (499 S Brook St, Louisville, KY 40202)
- South Louisville - Mary & Elizabeth Hospital (1850 Bluegrass Ave, Louisville, KY 40215)
- Bullitt County - Medical Center South (1903 W Hebron Ln, Shepherdsville, KY 40165)
Appointments are limited based on availability of vaccine supply. New appointment blocks will post at uoflhealth.org on Thursday mornings, although additional openings may post as they become available.
Those who are ages 60 and older can go to uoflhealth.org and register, based on availability.
Individuals will be asked to:
- Provide demographic information
- Birthdate
- Contact information
UofL Health is also working with community partners to host vaccine events in other areas, particularly in underserved neighborhoods. Interested partners may request an event at: uoflhealth.org.
