LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville-based Zoeller Pump Co. is helping fight COVID-19 in one of this country's hotspots.
The company on Cane Run Road put a rush on making a pumping and piping system for Good Samaritan Hospital, just outside of New York City. The hospital’s pediatric emergency room, which has been turned into a COVID-19 isolation unit, desperately needed the system.
“Our people came together — our folks out in the plant, we have a great bunch of folks — and they came together and built a system in not much time at all, certainly because of what it was for,” said Dwight Newton, the company’s corporate vice president for human resources.
Zoeller got the order done and out the door in one day. The hospital's contractors said they're grateful for the Louisville company's quick work.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.