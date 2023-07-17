LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Days after families sid items placed around their loved ones gravesites were removed, they gathered to speak out, saying this only adds to their pain.
"Once you've had the things removed and discarded and turned into trash, that's like putting another weight on you," said Candy Linear, whose 16-year-old daughter, Nylah, was shot and killed in 2021.
This upcoming Friday will mark two years since Nylah's death.
"I can't describe in words how I feel about my daughter being gone," Linear said.
Linear said this summer, for what would have been Nylah's 18th birthday, she placed new items around her gravesite at Green Meadows Memorial Cemetery. She said someone who works there even helped her put the items around the gravesite. But, last week, a friend let her know those items, along with several others', were being removed.
"For you to take the things we use for memorial ... you turned it into trash," Linear said.
Monday morning, District 1 Metro Councilwoman Tammy Hawkins held a news conference outside Green Meadows. Linear and other mothers who have children buried at the cemetery stood alongside her.
"The entire city is out here at Green Meadows," Hawkins said. "So this is a city-wide concern."
She made it clear that the cemetery is not run by the city.
"This is a private business," Hawkins said. "So the owner has the right to change his policies, his rules. I would just ask that it is so important (to) read your contracts."
Linear said she wants her daughter to be cremated.
"I'd rather cremate her and bring her home and I don't have to go nowhere," she said. "She'll be right there with me at home like she was before she was murdered. I'm done with it."
Hawkins said beginning at 4:30 p.m. Monday, if people have any items that were placed on a truck and not thrown away, you can collect those items. She said people have until 8 a.m. Tuesday to pick up those items.
However, she said any items placed in a dumpster are already gone.
Terry Watkins, director of operations at Green Meadows Memorial Cemetery, said he briefly spoke with Hawkins and plans to meet with her next week to address all of these concerns. He said the cemetery is following rules and regulations.
"I'm really glad I caught (Hawkins) today, because we got a lot of stuff and misunderstandings cleared up," Watkins said.
There is a sign by the gate of the cemetery that reads: "No artificial flowers on ground during mowing season."
Linear said that rule had never been enforced before and she was shocked to learn belongings around her daughter's gravesite were being removed. Watkins said there is an area of the cemetery where there are several gun violence victims buried. He said that area is getting full and this rule is now being enforced.
"I tolerated that because I knew these people were hurting," he said. "They were hurting bad."
Watkins said families receive two cards in the mail after a loved one is buried here. One explains where the plot is located, and the other explains the rules and regulations of the cemetery.
He said a change being made for the future is that people will be required to sign a paper saying they have received a copy of the rules and agree to them. He also is currently working with a sign company to add a new, larger sign out front with the expectations.
"Please believe me," Watkins said. "My mom, my father is buried in this cemetery along with my family members and friends. We care about you. Not only that, but I'm motivated by that alone.
"We care and we're sorry for the misunderstanding but we'll have to abide by the rules and regulations."
Hawkins said from what employees told her, people can place items on the ground during the winter months. But during mowing season, people need to be aware and remove those items.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.