LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- 'Tis the season for giving back, and organizations all around Louisville are calling on the community for donations as the number of those in need increases.
Toys for Tots collected 8,000 toys during it's 12-Hour Mayor Challenge in 2020. This year, organizers said they'd like to receive even more donations, specifically those for teenagers.
"People forget sometimes about the preteens and teens. They need Christmas too," Director of Special Events Marty Storch said. "It's real easy to remember Toys for Tots, but it's really Toys for Tots and Teens too."
Metro United Way said it has raised fewer funds than compared to 2020.
"We are seeing some decreases in giving and anticipate we may end up with our annual campaign being about 10-15% lower overall compared to last year," Chief Development Officer David Lopez said. "That said, during Give for Good Louisville and with Giving Tuesday, we had incredible results with more than $328,000 and $163,000 raised, respectively."
Lopez said the lack of donations could be due to "giving fatigue," which is the idea that donors give less due to repeated requests for donations.
"Many donors gave more than usual last year in response to COVID and the calls for greater racial equity," he said. "Many donors also experienced financial or medical challenges themselves. That’s leading to some donors feeling like they can’t do as much this year. However, looking at the record-breaking or near record-breaking results we had for Give for Good and for Giving Tuesday, I think it shows that our community can rally and give generously when folks hear a clear message of need and how their donations can help make a difference for their neighbors."
To donate to Metro United Way, click here.
In southern Indiana, the Salvation Army in New Albany opened its doors to donations for the holiday season earlier this week.
"We have about 500 more angels this year than we did last year," Captain Catherine Fitzgerald said. "We still have 400 angels that need to be adopted."
While thousands of items have been donated, Fitzgerald said there have been fewer drop-offs and less participation from large companies this year.
"We've never had a problem finding sponsors this late, so we are really struggling to find those last sponsors," Fitzgerald said. "Actually, several companies even that normally they take 200-300 angels, they said they struggled to find people to adopt them. So I think it's kind of across the board. Maybe people are really struggling or maybe there's a little compassion fatigue."
Fitzgerald said those looking to help can go to the Green Tree Mall in Clarksville. There, you can find hundreds of angels available for adoption.
"We just want to make sure every child has something under the tree so they'll know they are loved and cared for," she said.
