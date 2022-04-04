LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who was assassinated 54 years ago, was honored in Louisville on Monday.
King was killed in Memphis while supporting sanitation workers who were on strike. For the past 52 years, King Soloman Missionary Baptist Church has held a dinner on the anniversary of the assassination for Louisville sanitation workers.
"We're coming together today," said Rev. Dr. Wanda McIntyre with King Soloman Missionary Baptist Church. "We're not looking at the color of your skin today. But he said look at the character of your heart."
Elliot worked with King and brought him to Louisville years ago. He said King's dream is still alive but he's praying to stop crime in the community.
"... to come together and stop this Black-on-Black crime," Elliott said. "We are losing so many of our young people who have an opportunity today that I didn't have."
Elliot said King never expected to see a Black man as president or a Black woman as vice president.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.