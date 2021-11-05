LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City FC opens postseason play Saturday night at Lynn Family Stadium.
The Boys in Purple will host Miami FC in the first round of the USL playoff.
LouCity is the top seed in the Central Division. Head Coach Danny Cruz is counting on the LouCity faithful to be extra loud and give his players a boost on the pitch.
"Lynn Family Stadium is a special place," Cruz said in an interview on WDRB's Friday morning newscast. "I think the statistics speak for themselves with regard to home field advantage, and it's a huge testament to our fans, and our players certainly feel it week in and week out."
LouCity is 10 and 1 and 1 at home this year, and has outscored opponents by 18 goals.
Miami FC has three former LouCity players on its roster.
Saturday's match starts at 8. Tickets are still available. The game can also be watched live on WBKI-TV.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.