LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Community members gathered to remember Peter Grignon, a fallen officer with the Louisville Metro Police Department.
Family and friends paid tribute to Grignon Thursday morning during a memorial service at Cave Hill Cemetery.
Grignon was investigating a hit-and-run when he was shot and killed 18 years ago.
He arrived on the scene of an early morning crash to find the suspect's vehicle burning. Grignon was then confronted by two people and was shot by a 17-year-old who then died by suicide.
Every year, Grignon's family, friends and fellow officers gather at his grave to remember him and his sacrifice.
