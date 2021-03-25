LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville company is hosting pop-up micro-weddings beginning this summer.
The company In Love In Lou offers micro-weddings that include a maximum of 30 guests, including the couple.
Aiming to take the stress out of planning, the company books the venue, photographer, florals and music for the couple among other things for a "high-end wedding," according to organizers.
“After countless couples had to reschedule and downsize weddings due to COVID-19, I had many people reach out to me saying they wanted to simplify their future wedding plans," Veronica Stivers, owner of Big Day Events said. "Ultimately, couples want to focus more on being married than spending a year stressed over planning,”
The company has four time slots for their first pop-up wedding on Saturday, June 19 at The Woods at Cedar Springs in Shepherdsville. Each time slot costs $4,800 plus tax.
The company plans to host an average of three to four pop-up weddings a year at different venues.
