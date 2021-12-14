LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Metro Corrections officer hasn't missed a day of work at Louisville's jail for 10 years.
Officer Sam Colley started his career at Louisville Metro Corrections in November 2011, and has a ten-year record of perfect attendance.
On Tuesday, he was honored by the American Legion Shawnee Post as the Metro Corrections Officer of the Year.
“Officer Colley is a veteran officer and has an outstanding service record. During a very trying year he has consistently done the hard work of being a corrections officer and been a leader among his peers,” said Louisville Metro Corrections Director Dwayne Clark.
Colley says his family is very proud of him, but credits his wife for receiving the award. He says she takes care of everything at home, when he works a lot of overtime.
"It's honestly, the people I work with," Colley said. "I love my job. Everybody makes the job fun. You have your good days and you have your bad days, but as long as you have the people around you, it makes the days way better."
